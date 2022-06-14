Entrance Interview: Purdue freshman Camden Heide

Heide discusses his college career to come, his year at prep school dealing with injury and much more here in this GoldandBlack.com Entrance Interview conducted prior to his enrollment.

Now, he's settled in in West Lafayette, part of the community his father's side of the family comes from, as he begins his Purdue career.

From Minnesota to Utah to — briefly — his family's new home to Alabama and now to Purdue, Camden Heide's been all over the place the past couple years.

GoldandBlack.com: What are your general expectations as you start up your college career?

Heide: "I feel great about things. I'm looking forward to continuing my relationship with the players on the team and working with the coaches this summer, and with my injuries, also getting the highest level of training, but also the highest levels of coaches and players."

GoldandBlack.com: Only playing in three games or so at Wasatch Academy, did you learn anything from being hurt?

Heide: "I think It was really good for me to be around a really high level of high school basketball. Playing in the league that we played in, seeing high-major players every single day, being around high-level coaches, I learned more about the game, but also a lot about myself."

GoldandBlack.com: What sort of approach are you going to take to your freshman season?

Heide: "I'm going in there open-minded, willing to learn, willing to play whatever role the coaches ask of me. Obviously I have personal goals, but I want to do the best I can just to help the team out."

GoldandBlack.com: What's the biggest adjustment going to be, you think?

Heide: "Probably just the speed of the game. You're playing against grown men. It was good for me to be around that (in prep school). We played against kids going everywhere in the country and it was good to see the speed they play at and how they prepare mentally."