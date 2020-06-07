Prior Entrance Interviews: Jaden Ivey | Ethan Morton

Purdue needed a post player to round out its 2020 recruiting class last year, and came away with perhaps the most interesting player of the class: 7-foot-3 Canadian Zach Edey, who walked away from hockey and baseball a few years back to concentrate on basketball, enrolled at IMG Academy in Florida, reclassified up a year and wound up choosing Purdue over Baylor.

In this GoldandBlack.com Entrance Interview, the Boilermakers' new center discusses all of it.

GoldandBlack.com: What are you most excited about for college in terms of looking ahead?

Edey: Just getting better as a basketball player, getting better as a person and getting my degree for sure.

GoldandBlack.com: Looking back on it, what drew you to Purdue and what were the reasons behind you choosing Purdue?

Edey: Purdue was always on my top three of schools I wanted just because of the reputation with big men and people of my size and stature. So that was kind of one of them. And then when they offered, I was immediately interested. So I took a visit the next weekend, and then at that visit, I connected with the people in the program the best of any of the programs I was at. I felt like they were kind of more like my type of people. So that was something I was looking for. And then with the reputation combined with that, I just felt like it was going to be the best fit for me.