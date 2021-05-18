 Entrance Interview | Rickey Smith | Purdue football
football

Entrance Interview: DB Rickey Smith

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

MORE: Purdue's Class of 2021

Rickey Smith is looking to make an impact when he arrives at Purdue in June.

"I clicked with the coaching staff really well," said Smith, who projects as a safety. "They loved me a lot. So, that was No. 1. No. 2, when they took me on the virtual tour, it looked like a place I could see myself for the next four years."

The defensive back from Orlando is part of a Boilermaker 2021 recruiting class that includes two other DBs: Jah'von Grigsby and Brandon Calloway.

{{ article.author_name }}