Entrance Interview: DB Rickey Smith

Rickey Smith is looking to make an impact when he arrives at Purdue in June.

"I clicked with the coaching staff really well," said Smith, who projects as a safety. "They loved me a lot. So, that was No. 1. No. 2, when they took me on the virtual tour, it looked like a place I could see myself for the next four years."

The defensive back from Orlando is part of a Boilermaker 2021 recruiting class that includes two other DBs: Jah'von Grigsby and Brandon Calloway.