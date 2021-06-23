Trey Kaufman-Renn's Purdue career has already been thrown a modest disruption, the hand injury he suffered in an all-star game the night before he arrived in West Lafayette.

The injury cost him an opportunity to try out for USA Basketball's 19-and-under and will idle him during his first few weeks in Purdue's program.

Once this passes, though, the rookie forward will be one of the most interesting players on the Boilermaker roster, a former top-50 recruit nationally, a former Gatorade Player-of-the-Year in Indiana, a two-time high school state champion, and this year's Indiana Mr. Basketball runner-up (to new teammate Caleb Furst).

Prior to his enrollment at Purdue, GoldandBlack.com spoke with Kaufman-Renn for this Entrance Interview.

GoldandBlack.com: What excites you most about going off to play college basketball at Purdue?

Kaufman-Renn: "For me personally, it's just another opportunity to get better. I take basketball really seriously. It's kind of my life's goal, and (I enjoy) the annual process of getting better. Obviously I'm going to a team that's been successful and people are predicting will be very successful in these upcoming years. Just to be able to join something that special is an honor."