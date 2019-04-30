Purdue has signed few more touted prospects in recent years than David Bell, who will bring a fat scrapbook to West Lafayette when he arrives and is expected to start from Day One.

The product of Warren Central High in Indianapolis, Bell was named 2018 Gatorade Indiana Player of the Year, and was runner-up for IndyStar Mr. Football. He led Warren Central to a 14-0 record and the Class 6A 2018 state championship while being the No. 1 ranked player in Indiana and No. 70 nationally. Bell finished 2018 with 85 receptions for 1,542 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Bell, along with fellow Purdue incoming freshmen George Karlaftis and Kyle Bilodeau, played in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, where Bell announced on national TV his commitment to Purdue. Bell finished his decorated prep career with 4,467 receiving yards and 57 touchdowns, also leading Warren Central to the 2017-18 Class 4A state basketball title with a 32-0 mark.



GoldandBlack.com caught up with Bell for an Entrance Interview.