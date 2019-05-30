Mershawn Rice is part of an enticing foursome of receivers in the Class of 2019. And he is excited to see what he can contribute.

Rice was a standout at Reynoldsburg High in Reynoldsburg, Ohio--a suburb of Columbus. As a senior, the rangy Rice caught 22 passes for 462 yards. He also played defensive back for a team that went 10-2 in 2018, advancing to the second round of the Division I state playoffs.

GoldandBlack.com caught up with Rice for an Entrance Interview.