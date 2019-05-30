News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-30 13:21:25 -0500') }} football Edit

Entrance Interview: WR Mershawn Rice

Nq151qfey5qhvuhhyu34
Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack.com
@TomDienhart1
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor

Mershawn Rice is part of an enticing foursome of receivers in the Class of 2019. And he is excited to see what he can contribute.

Rice was a standout at Reynoldsburg High in Reynoldsburg, Ohio--a suburb of Columbus. As a senior, the rangy Rice caught 22 passes for 462 yards. He also played defensive back for a team that went 10-2 in 2018, advancing to the second round of the Division I state playoffs.

GoldandBlack.com caught up with Rice for an Entrance Interview.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}