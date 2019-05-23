TJ Sheffield was an unabashed star at Independence High in Spring Hill, Tenn.--which is near Nashville.

As a senior, Sheffield had 75 receptions for 1,550 yards and 15 touchdowns and was a finalist for Mr. Football honors in Tennessee. Sheffield also had 26 carries for 130 yards and four touchdowns in 2018. Independence High advanced to the Division I 6A second record in the Tennessee state playoffs in 2018.

GoldandBlack.com caught up with Sheffield for an Entrance Interview.