GoldandBlack - Eric Hunter expected to play Tuesday at Miami

Purdue guard Eric Hunter will make his season debut Tuesday evening in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge at Miami (Fla.).

The junior practiced on Sunday, then again on Monday prior to the Boilermakers' departure for South Florida, which means he "should be full go," to play against the Hurricanes, Coach Matt Painter said on his radio show Monday night, which was recorded in the morning.

Hunter Injured his knee Nov. 9 in a scrimmage, and was first estimated to be lost for up to eight weeks. A return for the Miami game would represent a four-week absence.

Freshman Jaden Ivey, who's been sidelined since the opener with a foot problem, still has not practiced and won't play at Miami and most likely won't vs. Indiana State Saturday night either, Painter said.



