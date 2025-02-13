Establishing discipline and standard next up for Purdue in turnaround quest

(Photo by © Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Every time Barry Odom has sat in front of a microphone, done an interview, hell, even made his radio debut, the message has remained constant. Purdue is going to get back to its winning ways, and it will do so quickly. Despite the success Odom and his staff had in that endeavor at UNLV is quick fashion, it's not an overnight process. Months and months of hard work and discipline are required for complete turnarounds of a program, especially one that went just 1-11 last season and saw the majority of its talent ravaged in the transfer portal. The first step is done. 40 new faces were officially welcomed to the program last week as a part of the 2025 recruiting class, with 29 incoming transfers and 11 freshmen joining the fray. Now, it's about getting all 112 players currently on the roster to buy into the new culture of Purdue football. The culture, or lack thereof, was a hot button topic during the previous era in West Lafayette. New quarterbacks coach Darin Hinshaw has heard from some of the returning players and already knows Odom has the program heading back in the right direction. "The players that were here with the old staff and all that, they said it's night and day, they say, between what happened before and where we are right now. And we are headed that right direction. We are building the foundation, and we are doing things the right way, and we've got to continue to build that," Hinshaw said. It starts with discipline, down to going to class, turning in homework, being engaged in team meetings, and working hard in the winter conditioning program. That standard has been laid out to the coaches and players from day one and Odom is holding everyone accountable from top to bottom.

"Discipline, number one. You know, he has a standard of exactly what we're supposed to do as coaches and as players, and he holds everyone accountable. It doesn't matter if you're the best player in the team or if you're a walk-on, we all have the same standard, the same discipline," Hinshaw said. The lone returning position coach, running backs coach Lamar Conard shied away from touching on his now former co-workers went about their business, but did reveal the type of energy Odom has inserted into the program. "Barry just has a very simple mantra, I'm going to hold you accountable for everything you do, every day. Do your job. You know that can scare people especially today, kids could leave right? But right now, he's trying to get the culture the way he wants it. And the standard is the standard," Conard said. That approach is not only hoping to be applied to the guys on campus, but it was key in luring new offensive coordinator Josh Henson away from Southern California to join Odom's staff in West Lafayette. The pillars of smart, hard and tough were appealing to Henson, who knows its not just coach speak, Odom truly lives it. "Number one it was, Coach Odom, and who he is as a person, and knowing the program that he's going to bring to Purdue and that program has so much more to do than just offense. It's about becoming a better person. It's about the way Coach Odom says, it's smart, hard, tough, and it's about being disciplined and doing things right on a daily basis," Henson said. Many of the new coaches in West Lafayette have a history with Odom, including wide receivers coach Cornell Ford, who goes way back with the Purdue head coach, dating back to their shared time at Missouri. Ford offered up just how highly he thinks of Odom by comparing him to a coaching legend.