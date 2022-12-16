2023 offensive line prospect Ethan Fields has de-committed from Purdue, per his Twitter. Fields is a three star offensive guard from Geismar, Louisiana.

Shortly after his de-commitment, Fields announced that he would be committing to Ole Miss.

The 6'5", 315 pound lineman has seen several teams show interest in him since Jeff Brohm left Purdue last week. Fields picked up offers from Ole Miss, Georgia Tech and Tulane in the span of a few days. Georgia Tech and Tulane also had in-home visits with Fields during that time.

After seeing the first offer Fields receiving following the Brohm news, it looked likely that he was reopen his recruitment.

Fields is the sixth recruit to back out of their commitment to the Boilermakers after Brohm bolted for Louisville. Purdue also does not have an offensive line recruit in this class after Fields' de-commitment.