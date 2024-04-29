Ethan Morton has decided where the final chapter of his college basketball career will be written, committing to Colorado State today.



The four year Boilermaker announced he would take advantage of his COVID year at the end of the season and entered the portal after Purdue's run to the National Championship game.



Morton will leave as part of the most winning class in Purdue history alongside best friend and 2X National Player of the Year Zach Edey and Mason Gillis who committed to Duke last week after using his COVID year to enter the portal, as well.



Morton's time at Purdue started with some adversary as the top-100 recruit caught mono before his freshman season and struggled to recover from it while playing a minor role on the team.



Morton saw his minutes expand in the next two seasons with him embracing the defensive side of the ball. He became one of Painter's best wing defenders and a leader on the team. While Morton's on court minutes dipped in his senior season, his impact as a leader of the team never wavered even as the team succeeded with him on the bench.



"It's hard," Morton said during the tournament run. "If you take the competitive piece out of it, it's a lot easier because you can just sit back and be happy for everybody. And obviously we have a great group so it makes it easy to celebrate everybody's success. But as a competitor it makes it hard. I think people would probably question me more if I wasn't upset because then they'd be like 'well, you're not a competitor.' But at the same time we're getting ready to do something special here that's hopefully never been done before. So you just gotta swallow your pride and help these guys as much as you can. And just understand it's not your time, but in the future, down the line, it's not the end. You know it's not the end for me, and that kinda helps me."



Now Morton will get that chance to continue his career. His next chapter will be at Colorado State team that made it to the round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament last season.