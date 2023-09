If you're a Purdue football fan, Friday night on the southeast side of Indianapolis was an interesting high school football matchup. Hudauri Hines is a 2024 Purdue commit at cornerback and a 3-star prospect that has been impressive in his career. Eugene Hilton is a priority target at receiver for Purdue in the 2025 class and he would have a chance to go directly at Hines in a rare one-on-one matchup for him.

In the end, Hilton was the winner. He had 7 receptions for 124 yards and 2 touchdowns as Zionsville earned a 24-10 win over the Flashes.