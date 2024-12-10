Eva Hudson Named AVCA Midwest Player of the Year

Purdue junior Eva Hudson has had a tremendous season as the Boilers prepare to face Louisville in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. She was a First Team all-Big Ten selection along with senior Raven Colvin. She is also in the running for National PLayer of the Year. Today she wasnamed the AVCA Midwest Region Player of the Year.

With the award, Hudson remains perfect on the Midwest All-Region team, earning three team honors in her three seasons while adding Player of the Year to the belt that also included Freshman of the Year in 2022. The Boilermaker entered NCAA tournament as the Big Ten leader in kills and proved the point with her NCAA tournament-leading 6.83 kills per set and average .500 hitting % over the first two matches with just three total attack errors, including a career-high .562 hitting % in the second round. Already well on her way to re-writing the Purdue record book, Hudson currently ranks No. 2 in single-season history for kills/set (just .01 off from the record-holder) in addition to being on track to surpass Purdue's career-leader in kills per game as Hudson is averaging 4.51 (current record: 3.96).

Colvin also received all-Region honors along with Chloe Chicoine. Ali Hornung was honorable mention all-region. Per Purdue's release:

Colvin returns for the second straight year as an All-Region Team honoree after earning Honorable Mention as a sophomore. One of the best middle blockers to ever don the Old Gold & Black, Colvin is the career record-holder in block assists and ranks second in program history in both blocks per set and total blocks, having surpassed 600 blocks during the regular season and is currently one kill away from notching her 1,000th. Colvin led the Big Ten and ranks No. 3 in the nation in blocks, leading the nation for the first four weeks of the season. The Indianapolis, Indiana, native has recorded 18 matches this year with at least six blocks, 18 matches hitting .400 or better, including nine at .500 or better.

Chicoine receives All-Region honors for the second straight year, also coming off Freshman of the Year. She is having one of the most balanced seasons any Purdue outside hitter in its history, averaging 2.98 digs per set (343 on the season) and 3.10 kills per set (357 on the season). The Boilermaker has stepped up in the biggest matches of the season, including a season-high 33 kills at #2 Nebraska and 20 digs at #13 Oregon. In addition, she went errorless on the attack vs. Indiana in Purdue's Mackey Arena match, recording 12 kills on 30 attempts for a .400 clip to become just the third Boilermaker in the last 10 years to accomplish the feat with a 30-attempt minimum. Chicoine has totaled 14 double-doubles this season, including six matches with at least 15 kills.

Hornung's honorable mention nod marked the first postseason athletic award for the senior libero. The New Albany, Indiana native enters the NCAA Regionals averaging 4.30 digs per set this season after finishing second in the Big Ten in digs and digs/set. Improving as the season progressed, She averaged 5.03 digs per set over the last 10 matches of the regular-season and reached her 1,000th career dig during the span, becoming the 21st Boilermaker in program history to reach the milestone. Hornung received two Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week nods during the season.