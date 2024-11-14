Eva Hudson Named National Player of the Year Semifinalist

Purdue volleyball has spent much of this season ranked in the top 10 nationally and it is currently eighth heading into this weekend's matches with Rutgers and Illinois. A huge reason for that is junior outside hitter Eva Hudson, whow as named as semifinalist today for the AVCA National Player of the Year per release.
Hudson was a Second Team All-American last season and a First Team all-Big Ten selection. She was also a First Team all-Big Ten selection in 2022 as a freshman and the Big Ten Freshman of the Year. She was also the Midwest Freshman of the Year, a first in program history.
Hudson has led the Big Ten in kills every year, including her freshman campaign in 2022 and despite her junior status, is on track to become Purdue's all-time leader in career kills per set (4.43 currently; record is 3.96).
