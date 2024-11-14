Eva Hudson Named National Player of the Year Semifinalist

Indiana setter Camryn Haworth (10) hits the ball over the net to Purdue outside hitter Eva Hudson (17) Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, during the NCAA women’s volleyball match at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue won 3-0. (Photo by © Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Caleb the Elf says take Reindeer Shuttle! (Photo by Joshua Facemyer)

Purdue volleyball has spent much of this season ranked in the top 10 nationally and it is currently eighth heading into this weekend's matches with Rutgers and Illinois. A huge reason for that is junior outside hitter Eva Hudson, whow as named as semifinalist today for the AVCA National Player of the Year per release.



Hudson leads the Big Ten in total kills (412) and kills per set (4.63), marking the third consecutive year the Boilermaker has led the conference in kills. Additionally, she has totaled 450 points this season at a 5.06 per set clip and a 95.5% reception rating.She is one of five Big Ten players featured on the 14-member list, which includes 2023 player of the year Sarah Franklin (Wisconsin), Jess Mruzik (Penn State), Reilly Bergen (Nebraska) and Lexi Rodriguez (Nebraska). In addition to leading the league offensively, Hudson also holds the edge during conference play in digs per set and reception % among fellow Big Ten outside hitters considered for AVCA Player of the Year (2.53 digs per set and 96.2 reception %). Rachel Coe, Purdue Athletics

Hudson was a Second Team All-American last season and a First Team all-Big Ten selection. She was also a First Team all-Big Ten selection in 2022 as a freshman and the Big Ten Freshman of the Year. She was also the Midwest Freshman of the Year, a first in program history. Hudson has led the Big Ten in kills every year, including her freshman campaign in 2022 and despite her junior status, is on track to become Purdue's all-time leader in career kills per set (4.43 currently; record is 3.96).

Boiler Upload is now a partner with Seatgeek. Use Discount code is BOILERUPLOADRIVALS to get $20 off your first purchase at Seatgeek.com