After injuring his groin — an adductor strain, as he called it — Evan Boudreaux won't play Friday at Wisconsin, Purdue coach Matt Painter said Thursday.

Boudreaux has been starting at center for the Boilermakers, as they've been bringing previous starter Matt Haarms off the bench, seemingly to his benefit.

"You'd like to keep him in the same spot," Painter said, "with the success he's had."

That could mean, then, that freshman Trevion Williams, fresh off a 13-point, 12-rebound game at Michigan State could get his first career start.

