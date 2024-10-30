Ever-changing Purdue offense could unveil new wrinkles after bye week

in other news
VIDEO: Katie Gearlds media availability ahead of Indiana Tech exhibition
Purdue women’s basketball coach Katie Gearlds talks lineups, injury updates and more ahead of Indiana Tech exhibition.
Ryan Browne and Hudson Card battle opens door for two-QB approach
Hudson Card and Ryan Browne having no egos paves the way for a two-quarterback system for Purdue this weekend.
VIDEO: Ryan Walters, Jason Simmons, Kevin Kane, pre-Northwestern
On the heels of the bye week, Purdue head coach Ryan Walters, Jason Simmons and Kevin Kane hold weekly press conferences
Grant Beerman talks Purdue commitment, recent visit from coaches
2025 four-star LB and Purdue commit Grant Beerman talks Boilers' struggles and how it impacts his recruitment.
Purdue Football Opponent First Look: Northwestern Wildcats
Boiler Upload takes a first look at Northwestern ahead of Purdue's matchup with the Wildcats on Saturday.
in other news
VIDEO: Katie Gearlds media availability ahead of Indiana Tech exhibition
Purdue women’s basketball coach Katie Gearlds talks lineups, injury updates and more ahead of Indiana Tech exhibition.
Ryan Browne and Hudson Card battle opens door for two-QB approach
Hudson Card and Ryan Browne having no egos paves the way for a two-quarterback system for Purdue this weekend.
VIDEO: Ryan Walters, Jason Simmons, Kevin Kane, pre-Northwestern
On the heels of the bye week, Purdue head coach Ryan Walters, Jason Simmons and Kevin Kane hold weekly press conferences
- OLB
- CB
- PRO
- OT
- SDE
- WDE
- TE
- OT
- RB
- RB