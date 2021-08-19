Everett returning for Tyler Trent event, Hall of Fame induction





Jim Everett couldn't be more excited to return to his alma mater for the Labor Day Weekend. Not only is he being inducted into the Indiana Football Hall of Fame, but he will also play a role in honoring the legacy of Tyler Trent.

"It is such an honor to not only be inducted into the Hall of Fame, but also be do anything that can help support the legacy of Tyler Trent," Everett said in a phone interview on Thursday. (CLICK HERE FOR THE LISTEN TO THE ENTIRE INTERVIEW). "Tyler has left a huge impact on all of us, and i am proud to play a small role in helping his story continue.

Opportunities are still available to celebrate the return of the former Purdue football starnext month, when he will be inducted into the Indiana Football Hall of Fame while also assisting with the Tyler Trent Golf Outing.

Everett, an all-American quarterback for the Boilermakers in the early 1980’s and an all-pro QB for the Los Angeles Rams in the 1990’s, will be featured at the NFF Honors Reception at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 2 at Coyote Crossing Golf Club near West Lafayette. This is a dessert reception and tickets are available for $25 each.

Coyote Crossing will also be the site for the Tyler Trent Golf Outing, a scramble event with lots of prizes and plenty of food, beginning with 9 a.m. registration and a 10 a.m. shotgun start on Sept. 3. Cost is $600 per foursome or $150 per person ($75 per student for college-age and under), including a ticket to the NFF Honors Reception the night prior.

All proceeds go to Purdue’s Center for Cancer Research in honor of Tyler Trent, the Purdue “super-fan” student who died in 2019 after a highly-publicized and valiant battle with osteosarcoma cancer.

The National Football Foundation’s Joe Tiller Chapter of Northwest Indiana is sponsoring this event in conjunction with the Center for Cancer Research, Learfield/ Purdue Sports Properties and Boilers Inc.

Registration fee covers 18 holes of golf, cart, shirt, cap, balls, breakfast snacks, box lunch, beverages and pizza reception and many Purdue-oriented prizes.

Online registration can be found at https://www.dixongives.com/tylertrent and www.nfftillerchapter.org. Also, a registration form is below (or on the next page). Registration deadline is August 30. More information is available through Jim Vruggink at 765-427-3303 or jvruggink@purdue.edu.