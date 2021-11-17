Ex-Purdue DT Anthony Watts is in the portal
Former Purdue defensive tackle Anthony Watts is in the transfer portal as a grad transfer, according to Rivals.com
The 6-4, 300-pound Watts left the team in August after it initially looked like he would return as a sixth-year senior. But Watts had suffered a broken foot during the offseason and required surgery. He graduated and then left the program.
Watts played in 38 career games and made 18 starts for the Boilermakers from 2016-2020. He played in five games in 2020 and made six tackles. The Houston native had 78 career tackles with 10.5 TFLs, three sacks and an interception.
