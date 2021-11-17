 GoldandBlack - Ex-Purdue DT Anthony Watts is in the portal
football

Ex-Purdue DT Anthony Watts is in the portal

Tom Dienhart
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

Former Purdue defensive tackle Anthony Watts is in the transfer portal as a grad transfer, according to Rivals.com

The 6-4, 300-pound Watts left the team in August after it initially looked like he would return as a sixth-year senior. But Watts had suffered a broken foot during the offseason and required surgery. He graduated and then left the program.

Watts played in 38 career games and made 18 starts for the Boilermakers from 2016-2020. He played in five games in 2020 and made six tackles. The Houston native had 78 career tackles with 10.5 TFLs, three sacks and an interception.

{{ article.author_name }}