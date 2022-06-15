Examining 2022 Big Ten bye weeks
The time of a bye can be critical to the success of a season.
What place on the schedule does it take place?
Who does a team play coming off a bye? Going into a bye?
A look at byes in the Big Ten in 2022:
Earliest bye: Northwestern. The Wildcats open with a game vs. Nebraska in Dublin, Ireland, and then are off the next week Saturday (Sept. 2).
Most byes: Northwestern, Nebraska and Illinois. Each school plays in Week Zero on Aug. 27, which is the reason for the multiple byes. As mentioned, Northwestern meets Nebraska in Dublin, Ireland, while Illinois opens at home vs. Wyoming. The Huskers play three more games before a bye on Sept. 24, while the Illini play two more before being off Sept. 17.
Earliest bye for schools with one bye: Minnesota and Penn State. Each is off Oct. 8 after playing five games.
Latest bye: Purdue, Wisconsin, Indiana and Maryland are the last to get a bye, playing eight games before being off Oct. 29.
Most frequent opponent coming off a bye: Michigan, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland and Indiana. Each is the opponent for a school coming off a bye two times.
Schools that aren’t an opponent coming off a bye: Purdue, Minnesota, Northwestern and Rutgers.
|School
|Bye date
|Opponent before bye
|Opponent after bye
|
Illinois
|
Sept. 17
|
Virginia
|
Chattanooga
|
Oct. 22
|
Minnesota
|
at Nebraska
|
Indiana
|
Oct. 29
|
at Rutgers
|
Penn State
|
Iowa
|
Oct. 15
|
at Illinois
|
at Ohio State
|
Maryland
|
Oct. 29
|
Northwestern
|
at Wisconsin
|
Michigan
|
Oct. 22
|
Penn State
|
Michigan State
|
Michigan State
|
Oct. 22
|
Wisconsin
|
at Michigan
|
Minnesota
|
Oct. 8
|
Purdue
|
at Illinois
|
Nebraska
|
Sept. 24
|
Oklahoma
|
Indiana
|
Oct. 22
|
at Purdue
|
Illinois
|
Northwestern
|
Sept. 2
|
Nebraska (in Dublin)
|
Duke
|
Oct. 15
|
Wisconsin
|
at Maryland
|
Ohio State
|
Oct. 15
|
at Michigan State
|
Iowa
|
Penn State
|
Oct. 8
|
Northwestern
|
at Michigan
|
Purdue
|
Oct. 29
|
at Wisconsin
|
Iowa
|
Rutgers
|
Oct. 15
|
Nebraska
|
Indiana
|
Wisconsin
|
Oct. 29
|
Purdue
|
Maryland
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2022. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.