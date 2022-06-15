 Big Ten byes | 2022 | off weeks
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-06-15 10:52:34 -0500') }} football Edit

Examining 2022 Big Ten bye weeks

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

The time of a bye can be critical to the success of a season.

What place on the schedule does it take place?

Who does a team play coming off a bye? Going into a bye?

A look at byes in the Big Ten in 2022:

Earliest bye: Northwestern. The Wildcats open with a game vs. Nebraska in Dublin, Ireland, and then are off the next week Saturday (Sept. 2).

Most byes: Northwestern, Nebraska and Illinois. Each school plays in Week Zero on Aug. 27, which is the reason for the multiple byes. As mentioned, Northwestern meets Nebraska in Dublin, Ireland, while Illinois opens at home vs. Wyoming. The Huskers play three more games before a bye on Sept. 24, while the Illini play two more before being off Sept. 17.

Earliest bye for schools with one bye: Minnesota and Penn State. Each is off Oct. 8 after playing five games.

Latest bye: Purdue, Wisconsin, Indiana and Maryland are the last to get a bye, playing eight games before being off Oct. 29.

Most frequent opponent coming off a bye: Michigan, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland and Indiana. Each is the opponent for a school coming off a bye two times.

Schools that aren’t an opponent coming off a bye: Purdue, Minnesota, Northwestern and Rutgers.

2022 Big Ten byes
School Bye date Opponent before bye Opponent after bye

Illinois

Sept. 17

Virginia

Chattanooga

Oct. 22

Minnesota

at Nebraska

Indiana

Oct. 29

at Rutgers

Penn State

Iowa

Oct. 15

at Illinois

at Ohio State

Maryland

Oct. 29

Northwestern

at Wisconsin

Michigan

Oct. 22

Penn State

Michigan State

Michigan State

Oct. 22

Wisconsin

at Michigan

Minnesota

Oct. 8

Purdue

at Illinois

Nebraska

Sept. 24

Oklahoma

Indiana

Oct. 22

at Purdue

Illinois

Northwestern

Sept. 2

Nebraska (in Dublin)

Duke

Oct. 15

Wisconsin

at Maryland

Ohio State

Oct. 15

at Michigan State

Iowa

Penn State

Oct. 8

Northwestern

at Michigan

Purdue

Oct. 29

at Wisconsin

Iowa

Rutgers

Oct. 15

Nebraska

Indiana

Wisconsin

Oct. 29

Purdue

Maryland

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2022. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}