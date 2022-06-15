Examining 2022 Big Ten bye weeks

The time of a bye can be critical to the success of a season. What place on the schedule does it take place? Who does a team play coming off a bye? Going into a bye?

A look at byes in the Big Ten in 2022:

Earliest bye: Northwestern. The Wildcats open with a game vs. Nebraska in Dublin, Ireland, and then are off the next week Saturday (Sept. 2). Most byes: Northwestern, Nebraska and Illinois. Each school plays in Week Zero on Aug. 27, which is the reason for the multiple byes. As mentioned, Northwestern meets Nebraska in Dublin, Ireland, while Illinois opens at home vs. Wyoming. The Huskers play three more games before a bye on Sept. 24, while the Illini play two more before being off Sept. 17. Earliest bye for schools with one bye: Minnesota and Penn State. Each is off Oct. 8 after playing five games. Latest bye: Purdue, Wisconsin, Indiana and Maryland are the last to get a bye, playing eight games before being off Oct. 29. Most frequent opponent coming off a bye: Michigan, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland and Indiana. Each is the opponent for a school coming off a bye two times. Schools that aren’t an opponent coming off a bye: Purdue, Minnesota, Northwestern and Rutgers.