In just three short years, George Karlaftis made a big impact at Purdue. Now, he's off to chase his NFL team.

Karlaftis' impact can't be measured in just stats, though his were impressive--29 TFLs, 14 sacks and countless pressures. Rather, he helped bring credibility to the program in the early stages of the Jeff Brohm era by choosing Purdue coming out of nearby West Lafayette High School as a decorated recruit who could have gone anywhere.

The 6-4, 275-pound Karlaftis leaves having helped the program finish with a winning record en route to earning All-American honors. He was a game-changer, a transcendent talent who is poised to be a first-round NFL draft choice.



Karlaftis spoke to GoldandBlack.com for an Exit Interview.

