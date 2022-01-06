Nineteen tackles.

That's how many stops--a career-high--Jaylan Alexander made in Purdue's 48-45 OT Music City Bowl win vs. Tennessee. It was a sensational ending to his Boilermaker career.

"I couldn't have asked for much more," he said.

Alexander capped his Purdue career by earning consensus honorable mention All-Big Ten accolades after he led the Boilermakers with 113 tackles, which ranked fourth in the league. Alexander finished his career with 227 tackles. On top of all that, he also earned his degree in December.

Now, Alexander is ready to turn the page to his next chapter: Chasing an NFL career. He has signed with Jimmy Gould of Management One agency and will begin training in Baton Rouge, La.

GoldandBlack.com visited with Alexander for an Exit Interview.

