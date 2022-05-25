Exit Interview: Purdue's Eric Hunter

Hunter — from his new haunt of Hinkle Fieldhouse — recaps his Boilermaker career here In this GoldandBlack.com Exit Interview.

His Purdue career, though, has come to an end, a four-year run that included a Big Ten title and Elite Eight appearance his freshman season, a pandemic-shortened season and the highs and lows of his senior year.

Eric Hunter's college career isn't over yet, as he'll use his extra year of eligibility to play at Butler this season.

GoldandBlack.com: When you look back at your Purdue career, what do you take from it?

Hunter: "The biggest thing I think about is all the things I learned on the court and the things I feel like I got better at, as a leader and as a person on the basketball court and not just putting the ball in the basket."

GoldandBlack.com: How do you want to be remembered around Purdue?

Hunter: "I don't know if I have a word for it, but I'd like to be remembered as a guy who stepped into a situation on a good team and contributed to that team early on and helped Purdue better, then made Purdue better along with my teammates the rest of my four years."

GoldandBlack.com: What did you learn about yourself the past four years?

Hunter: "The word for me is consistency. I learned over time that when I'm consistent with what I do and in my work, and it's repetitive, it works out for me, and it works out for my team because I've put my team in a better position."

GoldandBlack.com: Best win of your career?

Hunter: "Probably that last IU game at home, especially after they beat us, with it being on senior night, too, and I had a pretty good game that day. That's probably one of the ones I'll remember."

GoldandBlack.com: Which loss maybe sticks with you longest?

Hunter: "There's a couple. I'd say Ron Harper (at Rutgers) this year and Virginia (in the Elite Eight), Diakate's shot. Those were two detrimental buckets against us."

GoldandBlack.com: Who was the best player you played with at Purdue?

Hunter: "Carsen. My favorite was Trevion."

GoldandBlack.com: Why?

Hunter: "'Cause he gives me the ball. If I had no other looks, Trevion was getting me one."

GoldandBlack.com: Who was the best player you played against at Purdue?

Hunter: "I'd say either Markus Howard or Cassius Winston."

GoldandBlack.com: You sort of reinvented yourself a bit starting your freshman year by becoming a defender.

Hunter: "Yeah, we have to put Anthony Cowan on that (best player) list, too.

"I did without really kind of knowing that's what I was doing. It was just something I knew would get me on the court on a really good team my freshman year. It was my way of contributing. And it was just something that stuck with me."