Brennan Thieneman has no complaints. He’s happy with how his Purdue career played out.

Why wouldn’t he be?

The 6-1, 210-pound Thieneman arrived in West Lafayette in 2016 as a walk-on from Guerin Catholic High in Noblesville, Ind. By 2017, he was contributing on special teams.



But what made Thieneman’s Purdue experience great was the chance to play alongside older brother Jake, who also played safety in the Boilermaker secondary (2014-18) and enjoyed a cup-of-coffee career in the NFL.

Thieneman—a construction engineering major—leaves Purdue having played in 42 games with 17 starts. He started 14 of the last 18 games he played, tallying 115 tackles with six passes broken up in his Boilermaker career.

GoldandBlack.com caught up with Thieneman as he prepped in Jacksonville, Fla., at InFocus Training for a professional career. He's taking part in the College Gridiron Showcase in Fort Worth, Texas, this week.