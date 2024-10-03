In the preseason glow of August, when Purdue was undefeated and talk swirled of the talent upgrades on its roster, the Boilers’ offensive line got in on the superlatives.

Senior center Gus Hartwig said it was the best one he’d seen at Purdue. With depth and talent, the Boilers appeared to have the beef up front to run and pass with effectiveness.

But when you ask how things are going four weeks later, it’s complicated.

“There’s been good and bad,” Hartwig said.

The offense isn’t scoring, for one thing. Former offensive coordinator Graham Harrell was shown the door Sunday. Coaches and players have said the lack of points on the board is owed to a platter of bad, bland offensive ingredients: no easy throws, no explosive plays, taking early downs off and failing at heroism on late ones.

“I guess we haven’t been able to get in a rhythm,” senior quarterback Hudson Card said.

It’s true, the offense has hiccuped out of the gate. But look closely, and the five players at its center are coming together.



