Express Notebook: Greatest Anthrop ever at Purdue? It's ...

"He probably is the greatest Anthrop to ever play here," said Shephard.

But Jackson Anthrop is the best of them all, better than dad Jon and brothers Dru and Danny. At least that's what Boilermaker co-offensive coordinator/receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard thinks.

"He said it," said Jackson Anthrop. "He said it, not me. I love Coach Shep. Coach Shep has done a lot for me over the years. One of the best coaches, if not the best, I've ever had, especially in the game of football, and I appreciate him."

Jackson Anthrop soon will punctuate a Purdue career that far exceeded the expectations of most. He arrived from Class A Central Catholic High in Lafayette, Ind., as a two-star recruit in Darrell Hazell's last recruiting class in 2016.

Here ... let Anthrop tell the story.

"It's been a roller coaster," he said. "If you had told me how my career would have gone at Purdue, I never would have believed it. Just coming in as a running back and having a lot of great players in front of me my freshman year.

"You go from there to having a really good year with a new coaching staff having to prove yourself. And then another really good player comes in, you got to wait your turn a little bit. Do other things, get on special teams. And then COVID hits and then break a collarbone, break a foot and now right here. So, it's pretty crazy."

Crazy indeed. And here's something even crazier: Anthrop will leave campus ranked among Purdue's Top 20 all-time pass catchers. He has 139 career receptions for 1,283 yards and 10 TDs.

"It's just a testament to the hard work, the dedication that he has, the joy he has," said Shephard. "I mean, he literally bleeds black and gold. I don't know if I have anybody else on the team that bleeds black and gold the way that this young man does."

But Anthrop has been much more than just a pass-catcher.

"He's played running back, receiver," said Shephard. "He's thrown passes. He's gone down on kickoffs and tackled people, kickoff return. He's been blocking on punt. He's on punt return. I mean, at one point, I thought he was gonna get to play safety during the Oregon State game this past year. So, he's pretty much done everything on the field that one person could possibly do. And, you know, like I said, he probably is the greatest Anthrop to ever play here."

Case closed.

