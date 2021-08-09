Express Recruiting Roundup

Some quick recruiting updates from the first week of August:

Purdue has Illinois 2024 forward Cooper Koch coming in later this week for an unofficial visit. My guess is they offer. He's really good. He is likely gonna end up at Iowa — his dad, JR, played there — and may be an early commitment for them, but he's worth shooting your shot for, IMO, and I think Purdue will.

Purdue offered these two guys this week after seeing them in July, both 2023s, as that board expands while the 2022 board doesn't.I know Purdue watched a bunch of senior-to-be bigs during the last July evaluation period but it sure doesn't seem like they found anyone worth offering right away. They're still very involved with Kebba Njie, but obviously something is holding them back there. They're not gonna get Tarris Reed.

Football linebacker target Kalib Perry, one of the guys they were waiting on, committed to Tennessee.•

Blue-chip 2023 QB Rickie Collins did make that return visit to Purdue, I think, though he hasn't gotten back with me yet to confirm it happened.• Purdue does still have room, we think, for another wide receiver should the right one reveal himself.

Charles Nimrod seems to have just been offered, based off a tweet sent prior to official offers going out. (He could also be a DB for all I know)

Myles Colvin finally got seen by some national people at the end of July, and some of my colleagues have told me they really liked what they saw even as that team struggled.I do think Colvin is going to find his way onto some top-100 lists nationally, which he's certainly talented enough to justify.