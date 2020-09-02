GoldandBlack - Express: Week 2: Purdue's football commitments' weekend results

Week 2: Terrell caught one pass for 32 yards, drew one PI flag and returned two punts in Brownsburg's thrilling 30-24 overtime win over Cincinnati St. Xavier on ESPN2. More on the game here. Week 1: Terrell caught four passes for 40 yards in Brownsburg's 38-7 win at Ben Davis.

Week 2: Alstott-VandeVanter played right tackle for Mooresville in its 34-17 win at Leo in Fort Wayne. (Some highlights from WANE in Fort Wayne below) Week 1: Alstott-VandeVanter played right tackle for Mooresville in its dominant 55-14 win at Lebanon.

Week 2: Richards played right guard for Mooresville in its 34-17 win at Leo in Fort Wayne. Afterward, he and Alstott-VandeVanter met up with Leo offensive lineman Landen Livingston, one of Purdue's top 2022 in-state targets. Week 1: Richards played right guard for Mooresville in its dominant 55-14 win at Lebanon.



Week 2: Moussa, playing left tackle, helped Pike beat Fishers 28-14 to improve to 2-0. Week 1: Moussa, playing left tackle, helped Pike rush for 222 yards in a 26-24 win over Zionsville.

Jones opens Sept. 4 vs. Edgewater.

Griffin High School opens its season Sept. 4 vs. Spalding.

Pulaski County High School opens its season Friday night vs. Corbin.

Provided the state of New York gives the go-ahead to high school football, Iona Prep opens Sept. 12 vs. Cardinal Hayes.

The state of Illinois has pushed its season back to spring. Jackson will play his senior season then.

The state of Michigan has pushed its season back to spring. Burks will skip his senior season at Belleville High School and enroll at Purdue in January.

