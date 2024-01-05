It's a Friday night showdown in Mackey Arena.



#1 Purdue plays host to #9 Illinois.



If you missed the game preview yesterday, here it is: Purdue vs Illinois - Game Preview.

But when a top-ten matchup presents itself inside of Mackey Arena for the first time in over a decade, we've got hit the floor, scrape up our knees, and give some extra effort.



Here's ten bonus thoughts on tonight's game.

1| How healthy is Mason Gillis?

Gillis watched Purdue's Thursday practice from the scorer's table, nursing a toe injury added to a bad back and a black eye. While he was seen struggling to put weight on it, Painter showed no indication that he wasn't going to be ready to play Friday night.



That's Mason Gillis tough.



But will he be effective? Gillis has been one of Purdue's best player - the first off the bench and an immediate game changer with his energy, rebounding, and shooting. He's also the antidote to Coleman Hawkins. Gillis has gotten the best of Hawkins in every game between the two. Hawkins has struggled mightily against Purdue. His career high is just six points and Gillis is a big reason.



Gillis has the quickness, strength, and tenacity to bother Hawkins and eat up the space that Hawkins needs to thrive. Hawkins moves quick, but he doesn't process cleanly and needs space to get the best out of his game. Gillis does not offer much comfort when he's guarding you. With Terrance Shannon gone, the mercurial Hawkins won't be able to coast and disappear as he has at times throughout his career. That becomes easier for Hawkins if Gillis isn't right.

2| Southern Illinois Salukis meet up in the B10