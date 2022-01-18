Thank goodness for the transfer portal.

Purdue hit it hard prior to the 2021 season. And several of the additions played a big role in the Boilermakers’ success all the way to the Music City Bowl, where two transfers had huge parts in Purdue's exhilarating 48-45 OT win vs. Tennessee.



While the staff landed eight players from the portal before the 2021 season, these five had the biggest impact.

