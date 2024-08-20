PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1SMDhIUDI0UDFUJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVIwOEhQMjRQMVQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
News
ago football Edit

Fall Camp: Wideouts return ahead of fall gear-shift

Israel Schuman • BoilerUpload
Staff Writer
@ischumanwrites

Though it still felt like summer by the end of Purdue’s morning practice Tuesday, Ryan Walters and his team are shifting gears. Purdue’s players have classes on their schedule now, and in a week and half, football to play.

The roster is shaping toward week one readiness, when Indiana State will visit. Senior wide receivers Kam Brown and Jayden Dixon-Veal were back at practice, though absent from 11-on-11 drills.

It was Brown’s first day of camp.

Quarterback Hudson Card needs his weapons back, and the feeling is mutual: Brown and Dixon-Veal have career-high opportunity in front of them if they’re able to take it. They’re being brought back slowly for now, though.

“We wanted to take our time with reintroducing them to practice,” Walters said. “Just to make sure that we're not dealing with knickknack injuries...

