Though it still felt like summer by the end of Purdue’s morning practice Tuesday, Ryan Walters and his team are shifting gears. Purdue’s players have classes on their schedule now, and in a week and half, football to play.

The roster is shaping toward week one readiness, when Indiana State will visit. Senior wide receivers Kam Brown and Jayden Dixon-Veal were back at practice, though absent from 11-on-11 drills.

It was Brown’s first day of camp.

Quarterback Hudson Card needs his weapons back, and the feeling is mutual: Brown and Dixon-Veal have career-high opportunity in front of them if they’re able to take it. They’re being brought back slowly for now, though.

“We wanted to take our time with reintroducing them to practice,” Walters said. “Just to make sure that we're not dealing with knickknack injuries...