Last weekend Coach Walters hosted a plethora of recruits from all over the nation for his first weekend of Junior Day visits.

Since the weekend concluded, Purdue has seen three players commit to becoming future Boilermakers, all on the offensive side of the ball. Jordan King (OL), Marcos Davila (QB), and Eric Karner (TE) were the trio to all commit by Tuesday night.

Marcos Davila is the star of the class thus far, the four-star quarterback from Midland Legacy in Midland, Texas, has the arm talent, vision, and pocket awareness that college coaches all want in their future quarterback.

Purdue made an immediate impression on his first visit to campus. Marcos was being pursued by Colorado, Miami (FL), Arizona, Baylor, Texas Tech, and Texas A&M, basically most power five teams.

The 246th-ranked player in the nation will also be a December High School graduate, and enroll early, after his senior season in Texas.