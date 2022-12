if you are here, you know that Purdue named 36-year-old, Ryan Walters as their next head football coach. A hire, which I personally like a lot. A young, energetic, fiery, player-coach is something this program needs.

Coach Walters was named Defensive Coordinator of the year by several reporting websites this year, was a Broyle's Award finalist, and led the Illinois Defense to the most turnovers in the nation, as well as allowing the 2nd fewest points.