Jeff Brohm called sophomore wide receiver Jared Sparks "the most impressive guy in camp" among Purdue's offensive players. Brian Neubert/ GoldandBlack.com

Purdue needs to find a go-to receiver and through one week of preseason camp Jared Sparks is trying to answer the call. The sophomore wide receiver is trying to become the outside receiver that Jeff Brohm's offense seems to very much need. The 6-foot-1 athlete has made impressive plays in either 11-on-11 skeleton drills or one-on-one drills against the best of Purdue's secondary personnel in each of the first five preseason practices. "Coach has made an emphasis on it (and) he needs a guy to stretch the offense out," Sparks said. "We're searching for that guy and my job is to make sure whatever they call, I execute. I'm really not necessarily trying to be this one go-to guy on every go route but I know for a fact, when it's my time, time for them to call my number then I'm going to make the plays."

With the graduations of Anthony Mahoungou and Gregory Phillips from the 2017 team, Sparks arrived in preseason camp with the third-most receptions returning to the Boilermakers from the wide receiver position, with 19 from a season ago. With Purdue having a trio of potentially explosive playmakers under 6-feet tall at the slot receiver spot (Terry Wright, Rondale Moore and Jackson Anthrop), Brohm continues to stress the importance of taller targets emerging on the outside and Sparks' athletic ability has stood out to this point in camp. "If you know anything about Jared, he's an ultra competitor," wide receiver coach JaMarcus Shephard said Monday. "He wants to play. Even last year, I remember Jared and I walking out here (to the practice field) and I said, 'Look man, what is it you want out of this thing?' and his response was he wanted to play. I told him to look at our quarterback room and look at our wide receiver position. There's an opportunity for you to do this." Sparks, a former quarterback who was moved to wide receiver following the arrival of Brohm and his wide-open offensive scheme, finds it easier to develop a natural chemistry with both Elijah Sindelar and David Blough due to the fact he's seen the game through their perspective behind center. "It's given me a basis of understanding when it comes to the offense," Sparks said. "It didn't take me as long to recognize what to do against this and that defense. It just really helps in terms of knowing the coverages, reading them and recognizing them quicker."