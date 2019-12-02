Memphis, Wisconsin, Air Force, Michigan ... those are just a few of the challenging teams looming on Purdue's 2020 schedule. Here is the skinny on the Boilermakers' opponents:

Sept. 5: at Nebraska. Scott Frost vs. Jeff Brohm. Dynamite. An interesting opener pitting programs looking to rebound from losing seasons



Sept. 12: Memphis. The Tigers are in the midst of an 11-1 season. Will they be able to retain coach Mike Norvell, a hot commodity who is 37-15 in four years? The schools never have met.



Sept. 19: Air Force. It's never easy to play the Falcons, who are currently 10-2. Troy Calhoun, once a target of Purdue, will be in his 14th season.



Sept. 26: at Boston College. This will be Purdue's first trip to BC, which will have a new head coach after firing Steve Addazio.



Oct. 3: off



Oct. 10: Rutgers. New coach Greg Schiano will lead the Scarlet Knights on their first trip ever to West Lafayette.



Oct. 17: at Illinois. Purdue will look to win back the Cannon. The Boilers have won their last four trips to Champaign.



Oct. 24: at Michigan. This will be the Boilers' first trip to Ann Arbor since 2011. Purdue has lost four in a row to the Wolverines.



Oct. 31: Northwestern. The Wildcats went from West champs to cellar dwellers. Maybe a new offensive coordinator will help.



Nov. 7: at Minnesota. Purdue has lost the last two, including a 41-10 setback the last time in Dinkytown.



Nov. 14: Wisconsin. The Boilermakers have lost 14 in a row to the Badgers and haven't beaten them in Ross-Ade Stadium since 1997.



Nov. 21: Iowa. The Hawkeyes will be led by a new quarterback



Nov. 28: at Indiana. Purdue will look to win back the Old Oaken Bucket vs. a Hoosier team coming off its best season since 1993.

