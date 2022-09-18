The last meeting: This is the first game between Purdue and Florida Atlantic

LIke Jeff Brohm at Purdue, FAU coach Willie Taggart replaced several assistant coaches prior to the 2022 season.

STORYLINES TO WATCH

The Owls can move the ball

Yes, Florida Atlantic was held to just 14 points in a 40-14 home loss to Central Florida on Saturday night, but the Owls were at the Knights’ 1-yard line with first and goal and down just 23-14 late in the third quarter. Four plays later, the Owls not only failed to punch it into the end zone but had a field goal blocked. It went downhill from there. The game will feature two of the best passing quarterbacks in the nation in terms of yardage. Purdue's Aidan O'Connell has thrown for 1000 yards in three games, while the Owls' N'Kosi Perry is just 13 yards behind O'Connell with 987. Defensively, Purdue ranks 25th in the nation in total defense, while the Owls are 99th, giving up over 413 yards per contest. Both teams are among the most penalized in the nation, with FAU ranking 111 and Purdue 124 of the 131 FBS teams.

Schnellenberger and coaching ties

The Owls play at Howard Schnellenberger Field, a name near and dear to Jeff Brohm. Schnellenberger, who passed away in 2021, started the Owls program from scratch completing all the necessary administration and fundraising. He was its first coach when the Owls began play in 2001. Brohm served as Schnellenberger's quarterbacks coach in 2009. FAU coach Willie Taggart is in his fifth head coaching job from 2010 and has a 68-75 overall record. Taggart and Brohm were college quarterbacks, with Taggart at WKU from 1995 to 98. Taggart is 12-14 n his fourth season with the Owls after stops at WKU, South Florida, Oregon and Florida State.

Homecoming at Night--will that help the mood of the Boilermaker faithful?

To put it mildly, the Purdue alums are a bit restless after the meltdown late at Syracuse, but what will the mood be in Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday night? Yes, it is the first Homecoming night game ever and maybe the sting of Saturday will have dissipated, at least a little by then. Purdue should be 3-0, and that is no stretch. Now it has to get back to work on trying to have the season it hoped. It's not too late, but another performance like the Boilermakers had in Upstate New York, and the 2022 season may fall well short of expectations.

Brohm on the Owls