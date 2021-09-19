First Look: Illinois

Some early storylines:

Illinois' Peters will likely start at quarterback, but how long will his leash be?

Brandon Peters had rough outing his first game back from an injury sustained in the season-opener against Nebraska. He was sacked six times and completed just 10-of-26 passes for 185 yards and an interception. Rutgers transfer Artur Sitkowski has put up decent numbers in three game appearances, and one has to wonder if coach Bret Bielema will go back to Sitkowski. Bielema talked a number of super seniors into remaining for another year, but has already shown a desire to have the younger guys get their chance. That thought process has been expedited during its most recent three-game skid.

Which team will be the healthiest come Saturday?

Purdue may be without three of its best players come last Saturday afternoon. Purdue's most productive running back Zander Horvath is out, its best cover corner Cory Trice is extremely doubtful and star receiver David Bell's status seems doubtful after watching his apparent head injury late in Saturday's loss at Notre Dame. Illinois has injuries of its own to contend with. In Friday night's 20-17 loss to Maryland, running back Joshua McCray ended up in the hospital. Chase Brown, who also left the game with injury, two combined with McCray for 117 yards rushing on 22 carries.McCray's 38-yard touchdown run in the third quarter was one of the highlights of the game.

The Bouceback

It will be important for Purdue to keep its focus in this one. Post Notre Dame game letdowns have been a staple over the years and the Boilermakers put a lot of mental energy into the contest in South Bend. With injuries piling up, Purdue will get the opportunity to show whether it can be resilient while showing that toughness that Brohm and Company hope is in large supply on his team. Illinois was the talk of the Big Ten with its Week 0 win over Nebraska. Since then, the Illini have struggled defensively in its three losses and are yielding over 481 yards per game. Even in Friday's 20-17 home loss to Maryland, which the Terps had to connect on a 32-yard field goal as time expired, Illinois gave up nearly 500 yards.

Brohm on Illinois