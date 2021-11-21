First Look: Indiana

Minnesota 35, Indiana 14, Nov. 20, 2021

The last meeting: Indiana 44, Purdue 41 (OT)--Nov. 30, 2019

Here's an early look at Purdue's 12th opponent in 2021, the Indiana Hoosiers: Time: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. Location: Ross-Ade Stadium Surface: Bermuda Grass Capacity: 57,236 (Tickets Available) Schedule/records: Indiana 2-9 overall, 0-8 Big Ten, Purdue 7-4, 5-3 Series notes: Purdue leads the all-time series 71-42-6 and is 38-23-4 in games played at Purdue. Purdue leads the O.d Oaken Bucket battle (since 1925) 60-32-3 including 15 of the last 23. The Hoosiers have won five of the last seven games in the series. Due to last year's game cancellation, this will make the first time that Purdue has played back-to-back games against its rival in West Lafayette since before Ross-Ade Stadium was built (1920). TV: FS1 Early line: Purdue -15

Could this be a battle of walk-on quarterbacks?

The injury bug has hit the quarterback position hard for Indiana. The Hoosiers were down to their third string quarterback as Donovan McCulley has been starting of late. He lead the Hoosiers to their first quarter touchdown in Saturday's 21-point loss to Minnesota, but was replaced in the fourth quarter by walk-on Grant Gremel. He directed the Hoosiers to their final score in the fourth quarter. McCulley was recruited hard by Purdue, and has struggled to get the Hoosiers offense going. The Hoosiers have managed just 24 points in three games in November and had only 218 yards in total offense in Saturday's loss to the Gophers.

Things have gone south for the IU program in the last 12 months

Indiana's 2020 team was one of its best in decades winning six of eight games and finished ranked No. 12 nationally. The Hoosiers beat three ranked foes (No. 8 Penn State, No. 23 Michigan and No. 16 Wisconsin). Indiana was ranked No. 17 in the AP preseason poll, but has been in free-fall since. Indiana's defense is ranked No. 68 nationally giving up 378 yards per contest, but rank 122 of 127 averaging just 297.7 yards per contest. Coach Tom Allen started the season as one of the most-talked about success stories in college football, but as the 2021 season comes to a close, the Hoosiers need a big upset to salvage one of the most disappointing seasons in college football.

Brohm on the Hoosiers