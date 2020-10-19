GoldandBlack - First Look: Iowa

Last year's highlights....



Here's an early look at Purdue's first opponent in 2020, the Iowa Hawkeyes: Time: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET Location: Ross-Ade Stadium Surface: Natural Grass Capacity: 57,236

2020 Schedule/2019 records: Iowa (10-3 overall, 6-3 Big Ten); Purdue (4-8; 3-6) Series notes: Purdue leads the all-time series 48-39-3 after Iowa's 26-20 win in Kinnick on Oct. 19, 2019. Iowa finished last season ranked 15th in both the coaches and media polls.. Purdue has won the last two of the last three games in the series, taking the most recent meeting (2018) in Ross-Ade Stadium after Spencer Evans drilled a 25-yard field goal with eight seconds left for a 38-36 victory vs. No. 19 Iowa. The Hawkeyes had won four meetings in a row before Purdue's recent mini-run. The Boilermakers won 20 in a row vs. Iowa from 1961-80. Since then, Purdue is 9-23-1 vs. the Hawkeyes. TV: BTN

Early line: Iowa -3.5



How ready will the Hawkeyes be?

Iowa has a talented new quarterback in Spencer Petras, who replaces Nate Stanley, a three-year Iowa starter who was drafted last year by the Vikings. Petras stands tall at 6-foot-5 and will benefit from having one of the best group of Iowa receivers in the Kirk Ferentz Era. . Couple that with an experienced offensive line which includes Lafayette native and IU grad transfer Coy Cronk at right tackle. The Iowa ground game also returns three running backs with starting experience. Yet Iowa didn't get much spring practice and had a summer of racial discontent in its program. This past June, Iowa football was in the midst of a racial controversy which a month later it was determined that the program was host to systemic racism. The story remained in the news Sunday, when Iowa said it would not pay $20 million in claims brought eight players.



Will this be a typical Iowa defense?

Defensive coordinator Phil Parker has been on Kirk Ferentz's staff for all 22 years he has been in Iowa City. Parker is one of the best. The Hawkeyes should be strong in the back half of its defense, but the front is the biggest question. A.J. Epenesa is gone to the NFL's Buffalo Bills, and in the early going the Hawkeye front may struggle to put the typical pressure it has enjoyed over the years with Parker and company.

How will Jeff Brohm's health status factor in?

As of Monday a.m. we don't know just what, if any, role coach Jeff Brohm will have in Saturday's game. With the release that the fourth-year Purdue coach tested positive for COVID-19, it isn't clear what role Brohm will be have this week. In three games against the Hawkeyes, Brohm's teams have been able to take their shots down the field against Iowa. Last year, even in defeat, David Bell had a 54-yard reception and 197 yards in receiving . With Brohm calling plays and Bell and Rondale Moore on the Boilermaker offense,, Purdue figures to move the football, sometimes in large chunks.

