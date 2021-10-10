First Look: Iowa

Here's an early look at Purdue's sixth opponent in 2021, the Iowa Hawkeyes: Time: Saturday, Oct. 16, 3:30 ET Location: Kinnick Stadium Surface: FieldTurf Capacity: 70,585 (Tickets Info ) (Vivid Seats)

Schedule/records: Iowa (6-0 overall, 3-0 Big Ten); Purdue (3-2, 1-1) Series notes: Purdue leads the all-time series 49-39-3. Purdue has won three of the last four games, including last year's 24-20 season-opening victory with Brian Brohm on the sidelines while Jeff Brohm battled Covid-19. Jeff Brohm is 1-1 in games played in Iowa City, winning 24-15 in 2017 to help earn a bowl bid, and dropping a 26-20 decision in 2019. In fact, the Boilers have won two of their last four in Kinnick Stadium and are 20-22-2 in games played in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes had won four meetings in a row before Purdue's recent relative success. The Boilermakers won 20 in a row vs. Iowa from 1961-80. Since then, Purdue is 10-23-1 vs. the Hawkeyes.

TV: ABC

Early line: Iowa given 81 percent chance of winning per ESPN. The line will be available Sunday afternoon.



A couple of quick storylines:

Could Purdue catch Iowa at a good time?

After a 6-0 start, the No. 3 Hawkeyes won one the biggest games played in Kinnick Stadium in years with a dramatic come-from behind 23-20 win over No. 4 Penn State. Its the the highest ranked Hawkeye team it has seen since '85 when quarterback Chuck Long and coach Hayden Fry had the Hawks ranked fifth prior to a trip to Ross-Ade Stadium. Iowa has a bye week after it plays Purdue, and then travels to Wisconsin. Currently the Hawkeyes are second in the nation (behind Georgia) in scoring defense *as of Oct. 8) giving up just 13.0 points per contest, but Purdue isn't far behind giving up just 15.4 per contest. They are seventh in the FBS in total defense* giving up just 271 yards per contest. Offensively, quarterback Spencer Petras is completing 61 percent of his passes with nine TDs and two interceptions. Junior running back Tyler Goodson leads Iowa in rushing with 518 yards and a 4.3 yards-per-carry average. Not surprisingly, Iowa has another stellar tight end as Sam LaPorta leads the team with 23 and a pair of scores.

Will Purdue get healthier?

In last year's game, David Bell had three touchdown receptions, but the difference might have been the fact that running back Zander Horvath gained 129 rushing yards (6.1 per carry) and actually wore the visitors down in a near-empty Ross-Ade Stadium. Purdue had several key players return for the Minnesota game, and it is hoped that tight end Payne Durham, corner back Cory Trice and possibly (but not likely) Horvath will be available. King Doerue's career-best 95 yards rushing against Minnesota has to give the Boilermakers some hope it can move the ball on the ground.



Brohm on Iowa