Series notes: Saturday will mark just the fourth meeting between Purdue and Maryland, with the previous three all coming in recent memory. A 24-7 Terrapin victory in the 2006 Champs Sports Bowl kicked off this series prior to Maryland's move to the Big Ten. Since then, each team defended their home turf. Maryland dominated the Boilermakers 50-7 in College Park in 2016, while Purdue cruised past the Terps 40-14 on Homecoming at Ross-Ade Stadium in 2019.

Purdue did get QB Aidan O'Connell and CB Reese Taylor back for Saturday's 20-10 win over Minnesota, but the Boilermakers remain far from 100 percent. Most significantly, they await the return of LB/S Jalen Graham, their best player on defense. Against a strong Maryland offense, Graham's versatility could greatly help the Boilermaker defense slow down the Terps' passing attack.

On the other side of the ball, RB King Doerue missed his third-consecutive game on Saturday. Devin Mockobee and Dylan Downing have more than held their own in his absence, but Purdue certainly would like to get Doerue back on the field, who brings experience and strong pass blocking skills to the table.

Though O'Connell did return to action against the Gophers, it didn't stand out as one of his best performances, tossing a pair of interceptions. As he continues to battle back from what was believed to be a rib injury, Purdue will look to him to put up big numbers.

