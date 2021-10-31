First Look: Michigan State

Michigan State-Michigan, 2021

Here's an early look at Purdue's ninth opponent of 2021, the No. 5-ranked Michigan State Spartans Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 6, 3:30 p.m. Location: Ross-Ade Stadium Surface: Grass Capacity: 57,236 | Tickets Records: Michigan State: 8-0 overall, 1-2 Big Ten; Purdue 5-3, 3-2 Big Ten; Series notes: Michigan State has won the last eight straight in the series to pull to a 36-28-3 advantage. The Boilermakers last victory in the series was Nov. 4, 2006 in East Lansing when kicker Casey Welch came off the bench with 4:49 left in the game to hit an 18-yard game-winning field goal. It was Welch's only field goal of his Boilermaker career. The two teams haven't played since Oct. 27, 2018, when Michigan State subdued Purdue 23-13 the week after the Boilermakers upset No. 2 Ohio State. The Spartans haven't played in Ross-Ade Stadium since a 45-31 win over the Boilermakers , on Oct. 11, 2014. The Spartans were ranked No. 8 in that game. The last time Purdue faced a top-5 Michigan State team in Ross-Ade Stadium, Chris Daniels caught a Big Ten record 21 passes for 301 yards from Drew Brees as the Boilermakers won 52-28 over the Nick Saban-coached and fifth-ranked Green and White. TV: ABC Season Stats: Purdue | Michigan State Early line: Purdue +3 West Lafayette Weather

A couple of quick storylines:

What makes Michigan State tick?

Transfer portal star Kenneth Walker III has been great all year. He is second in the nation in rushing with 1194 yards. But MSU has been the ultimate bend-but-not-break defense ranking just 103rd giving up over 400 yards per game. Purdue ranks 17th in that category. Offensively, MSU is 33rd nationally, where Purdue is 77th. On paper, Purdue matches up well. Michigan is 26th in turnover margin, with 14 takeaways and just nine giveaways. On paper, Purdue should match up well.

Is this another good time for Purdue to play a highly ranked opponent?

Purdue caught No. 2 Iowa at a good time, what about Michigan State? Good fortune fell on MSU against Michigan. Not only did it trail 30-14 at halftime, but it had just about every controversial call go its way in the game. Michigan had a defensive touchdown overturned was among them. Of course, MSU also battled back from a 30-14 second half deficit, and that is impressive in its own right no matter what the officials did. The last time Purdue beat two top five ranked teams in the same season was 1960 when it beat No. 3 Ohio State at home and No. 1 Minnesota in Minneapolis. A year later, coincidentally, it was Iowa and Michigan State but the Spartans were ranked No. 6. In '61, the Boilermakers shut out No. 5 Iowa 9-0 in a driving rain in Ross-Ade Stadium. Two weeks later, it treated the home faithful to a 7-6 win over Sparty.





Coach Jeff Brohm talks Michigan State