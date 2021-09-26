First Look: Minnesota

Some early storylines:

Does Purdue make a change at starting quarterback?

Purdue's offense got into a level of rhythm against Illinois when senior quarterback Aidan O'Connell entered the game. Despite a couple of turnovers, he was able to lead the Boilermakers to a fourth quarter come-from-behind victory for the fourth time in his brief playing tenure in West Lafayette. That number is tied for second best among Purdue quarterbacks in the past 51 years with only Drew Brees having more (6). Minnesota is having challenges on offense, or at least it did in a shocking loss to 31-point underdog Bowling Green on Saturday. It's offense was held to just 241 total yards on Saturday, that included an abysmal 59 passing yards from Tanner Morgan, who finished just 5-13 with two interceptions. The last time Morgan was in Ross-Ade Stadium he completed a record 21-of-22 passes for 396 yards and four TDs, one of the best days ever by a Purdue opposing signal caller.

Which team will be the healthiest come Saturday?

For the second week in a row, this is a legit question, especially in Purdue's camp. Arguably, Purdue played the majority of the Illinois game without its best three offensive players in David Ball, Zander Horvath and Payne Durham. Will Bell and Durham be back for Minnesota? Only time will tell. Minnesota lost its star running back Mohammed Ibrahim in its season-opener, and has been adjusting since.

Will Purdue be able hold a Minnesota rusher under 100 yards?

It will be a big challenge. The Gophers have posted a 100-yard rusher against the Boilermakers in each game in the Brohm Era. And Trey Potts has been really productive posting three 100-yard efforts after Ibrahim's injury in the opener against Ohio State. Potts has averaged nearly 150 yards in the Miami (Ohio), Colorado and Bowling Green contests.

Brohm on Minnesota