Ja'Whaun Bentley's pick-six capped Jeff Brohm's only win over Minnesota back in 2017. (Tom Campbell)

The last meeting: Minnesota 20, Purdue 13 (Oct. 2, 2021 in West Lafayette)

Here's an early look at Purdue's fifth opponent in 2022, the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Time: Saturday, Oct. 1, 12:00 PM EDT Location: Huntington Bank Stadium Surface: FieldTurf Capacity: 50,805 (tickets available) 2022 schedules/records: Minnesota 4-0 (1-0 Big Ten); Purdue 2-2 (0-1 Big Ten) Series notes: Purdue trails the all-time series 33-41-3 against the Golden Gophers. Under Jeff Brohm, the Boilermakers sit at just 1-4 against Minnesota, with the lone win coming In 2017, when a Ja'Whaun Bentley pick-six following a weather delay sealed the victory. A season ago, Purdue led at the half, but lost the lead in a rain-soaked Ross-Ade Stadium, losing 20-13. Both Brohm and Minnesota head coach PJ Fleck took their respective jobs following the 2016 season, adding another level of intrigue to the series between divisional opponents. TV: ESPN 2

Early line: Minnesota -8

STORYLINES TO WATCH

Aidan's Availability

After missing Saturday's 28-26 win over Florida Atlantic with a rib injury, the biggest question ahead of the trip to Minneapolis lies in the health of Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell. In his postgame press conference, Brohm did not offer up any certainty regarding his quarterback's status for the Minnesota game. With O'Connell out, fellow sixth-year senior Austin Burton filled in, completing 21 of 29 passes for 166 yards and three touchdowns. The offense operates much differently without O'Connell, however, as the downfield passing element doesn't pose as much of a threat without No. 16. No doubt, O'Connell's status will stand out as the hottest story in town this week. Whether he can give it a go or not will go a long way in determining the outlook for Saturday's noon kickoff in Minneapolis.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ccm9obSBvbiB3aGVuIE8mIzM5O0Nvbm5lbGwgY291bGQgYmUgYmFj azogJnF1b3Q7SXQgY291bGQgYmUgbmV4dCB3ZWVrLiBJdCBjb3VsZCBiZSBh IGNvdXBsZSBvZiB3ZWVrcy4gU28sIHdlJiMzOTtsbCBqdXN0IHBsYXkgaXQg YnkgZWFyLiZxdW90OzwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFRvbSBEaWVuaGFydCAoQFRvbURp ZW5oYXJ0MSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Ub21EaWVu aGFydDEvc3RhdHVzLzE1NzM4OTA0Njk2MTE5NTAwODE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDI1LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

"Golden" Gophers

It's hard to imagine a better start to the season for Minnesota, who enters after a 4-0 September capped by a dominant 34-7 win at Michigan State. No, the Gophers didn't face a daunting non-conference schedule, but they took care of business against lesser competition, defeating New Mexico State, Western Illinois and Colorado all by 38 or more points. Minnesota's senior-laden roster brings experience and physicality to the table, and that's been effective for them to this point. We're still early on in the season, but the Gophers appear to be a contender, if not the favorite, to win the Big Ten West.

Reversing fortunes

Since the 2017 win over Minnesota, Purdue's struggles against the Gophers have been well-documented. In 2018, the Boilers were blown out on a frigid November day in Minneapolis. A year later, Elijah Sindelar and Rondale Moore infamously suffered injuries on the same play early in a Boilermaker loss. The odd season that was 2020 got even stranger when a questionable offensive pass interference penalty against Purdue tight end Payne Durham led to a Gopher victory. The losing streak reached four games when Minnesota spoiled Purdue's return of gold jerseys in the pouring rain last October. Can Purdue break their drought against Minnesota on Saturday?

Brohm on the Gophers