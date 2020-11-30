GoldandBlack - First Look: Nebraska

Nebraska at Iowa, Nov. 27, 2020

Highlights: Purdue 31, Nebraska 27, Nov. 2, 2019

Here is an early look at what you need to know about Saturday's game.

Has Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez won his job back at quarterback?

Adrian Martinez responded to losing his starting job as well as could be expected, returning to his No. 1 role in last week's game against Iowa and playing as well as he had all season. But what does mean for redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey. He took over in Nebraska's third series and rotated in for about 20 snaps. McCaffrey is arguably the best runner on the team as he had five designed runs that netted 42 yards. Expect coach Scott Frost to continue to rotate McCaffery in the game.



Which team has more fight left?

Both Purdue and Nebraska had chances to win this past weekend. On Friday, Nebraska rallied from an early first half deficit at No. 24 Iowa, to lead in the second half before dropping a tough 26-20 decision. Purdue let a double-digit second half lead go in the final 30 minutes to suffer its third straight loss. Both teams are in a huge need for a win with the hopes of finishing out 2020 on a positive note.

How will Diaco's defense fare against his former team?

Purdue has struggled defensively the past two weeks. And defensive coordinator Bob Diaco has drawn some fire. Nebraska fans know Diaco well as he served, and struggled, as DC in 2017 in coach Mike Riley's, last season in Lincoln. There is opportunity for the Boilermaker defense to shine this week. The 'Huskers are averaging just 20.6 points per contest, ahead of only Michigan State in scoring and are 11th in the league in total offense at 368 yards per game. Purdue will be playing the first half without linebacker Derrick Barnes due to the second half targeting penalty in the Rutgers contest.

A quick glance at the league stats and it doesn't look too bad for Purdue. The Boilermakers are fifth overall in offense (402.2 per game) and eighth defensively giving up 406.0 per contest. But Purdue's defense has forced just one takeaway during its three game losing streak, and have been shutout in that category in the last two games.

Brohm talks about the Cornhuskers