First Look: Nebraska

Nebraska at Minnesota: Oct. 16, 2021

Nebraska at Purdue: Dec. 5, 2020

Purdue's last trip to Lincoln

Here's an early look at Purdue's eighth opponent of 2021, the Nebraska Cornhuskers: Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 30, 3:30 p.m. ET, 2:30 p.m. CT (local time) Location: Memorial Stadium Surface: FieldTurf Capacity: 85,458 (record attendance 91,585, NCAA-record 379 consecutive sellouts -- Ticket Information) Schedule/Results: Nebraska 3-5 overall, 1-4 Big Ten; Purdue 4-3, 2-2 Series notes: Nebraska, leads the series 5-4 and has won five of eight games in the series with Purdue that has been played every year since 2013. The first meeting was a 28-0 Purdue victory in Ross-Ade Stadium on Sept. 27, 1958. Nebraska has won two of the three meetings played in Lincoln, 35-14 in 2014 and 27-14 in 2016, with Purdue winning 38-28 in 2018. The Cornhuskers were ranked No. 17, and No. 8 in the 2014 and '16 contests. Last year, Nebraska entered the game as a two-point underdog, but rolled to a wire-to-wire 37-27 victory after building an early 20-3 lead. TV: ESPN 2 Early line: Nebraska -7

Adrian Martinez is 1-2 as a starter against Purdue. (Associated Press)

Some early storylines?

Is Nebraska getting better?

On paper, Nebraska should be better than its 3-5 record. The played No. 3 Oklahoma tough in Norman, had Michigan State beat in East Lansing, but a fourth quarter punt return for a TD helped Sparty escape. It also had Michigan on the ropes but Michigan escaped Lincoln with a 32-29 win. Statistically, Nebraska's numbers are helped by lopsided wins over Fordham and Buffalo early in the season, but he Cornhuskers average 479 yards per game, and giving up just 340. Senior quarterback Adrian Martinez has been productive all season leading the team in passing (1,995 yds, 10TDs, two INTs) and rushing (433 yards). But Martinez has been sacked 21 times.

A lot on the line for Nebraska coach Scott Frost on Saturday

It is if Nebraska has any hopes for the post season in 2021. With five losses to date in 2021, and its last three opponents (Ohio State, @Wisconsin, Iowa) being some of the better teams in the league, there is no margin for the Cornhuskers. His 15-25 overall record (10-21 in the Big Ten) isn't up to what the Nebraska program had hoped when it hired its favorite son in 2018. Purdue's margin for error for making the post season is getting tight. A victory in Lincoln would go a long ways toward securing the necessary six wins, especially when the Boilermakers face top-10 foes Michigan State and Ohio State the next two weeks.

Brohm on Nebraska