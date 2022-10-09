First Look: Nebraska
The last meeting: Purdue 28, Nebraska 23 (Oct. 30, 2021 in Lincoln)
Here's an early look at Purdue's seventh opponent in 2022, the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Time: Saturday, Oct. 15, 7:30 PM EDT
Location: Ross-Ade Stadium
Surface: Bermuda Grass
Capacity: 57,282 (sold out)
2022 schedules/records: Nebraska 3-3 (2-1 Big Ten); Purdue 4-2 (2-1 Big Ten)
Series notes: Saturday will mark the 11th all time meeting between Purdue and Nebraska and the 10th meeting since the Huskers joined the Big Ten in 2011. The series sits at a five-to-five deadlock. Under Jeff Brohm, the Boilermakers are 3-2 against Nebraska, though both losses came in Ross-Ade Stadium (2017, 2020). Last season, the Purdue defense led the way with four interceptions as Purdue took down the Cornhuskers in Lincoln 28-23.
TV: BTN
Early line: Purdue -11
STORYLINES TO WATCH
Building momentum
September didn't go the way Purdue dreamed of coming into the 2022 season. After close losses to Penn State and Syracuse combined with an underwhelming win over Florida Atlantic, fans began to get restless. The vibes around the program changed following the upset win at Minnesota, and a second-straight road win has fans thinking of a potential chance to win the Big Ten West.
The consecutive road wins mark the first time Purdue has won back-to-back away games since 2018, and Purdue hadn't won two straight as a road underdog since 2006. Things change this weekend, however, as Purdue opened as a double-digit favorite, which hasn't always been a good thing for the Boilermakers in recent years. Can they continue their strong October?
Interim boss in Lincoln
Following a 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern, Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts elected to pull the plug and fire head coach Scott Frost. Since then, interim head coach Mickey Joseph has gone 2-1, as the Huskers enter on a two-game winning streak.
Nebraska took down Indiana two weeks ago, pulling away late to win comfortably before fighting back to notch a road win at Rutgers on Friday. While Alberts prepares to hire a new head Husker, Joseph's eyes are set on taking Nebraska to its first bowl game since 2016.
Rowdy Ross-Ade
With more than 50,000 fans filling Ross-Ade Stadium in each of Purdue's first three home games, there's been no shortage of energy coming from the stands. Saturday's game against Nebraska sold out months ago, and following a pair of big road wins, there should be plenty of buzz when the lights come on Saturday evening.
|Column 1
|Rushing offense
|Passing offense
|Total Offense
|Penalty YPG
|Turnover Margin
|
Purdue
|
103
|
20
|
57
|
69.67
|
-1
|
Nebraska
|
62
|
55
|
61
|
57.5
|
-2
|Column 1
|Rushing Defense
|Passing Defense
|Total Defense
|Scoring
|Pts. Allowed
|
Purdue
|
17
|
70
|
28
|
48
|
44
|
Nebraska
|
110
|
106
|
116
|
78
|
90
Brohm on the Cornhuskers
Updates will be provided following Jeff Brohm's Monday press conference.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2022. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.