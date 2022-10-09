The Huskers' season was defined when they fired head coach Scott Frost on Sept. 11 (USA Today Sports)

The last meeting: Purdue 28, Nebraska 23 (Oct. 30, 2021 in Lincoln)

Here's an early look at Purdue's seventh opponent in 2022, the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Time: Saturday, Oct. 15, 7:30 PM EDT Location: Ross-Ade Stadium Surface: Bermuda Grass Capacity: 57,282 (sold out) 2022 schedules/records: Nebraska 3-3 (2-1 Big Ten); Purdue 4-2 (2-1 Big Ten) Series notes: Saturday will mark the 11th all time meeting between Purdue and Nebraska and the 10th meeting since the Huskers joined the Big Ten in 2011. The series sits at a five-to-five deadlock. Under Jeff Brohm, the Boilermakers are 3-2 against Nebraska, though both losses came in Ross-Ade Stadium (2017, 2020). Last season, the Purdue defense led the way with four interceptions as Purdue took down the Cornhuskers in Lincoln 28-23. TV: BTN

Early line: Purdue -11

STORYLINES TO WATCH

Building momentum

September didn't go the way Purdue dreamed of coming into the 2022 season. After close losses to Penn State and Syracuse combined with an underwhelming win over Florida Atlantic, fans began to get restless. The vibes around the program changed following the upset win at Minnesota, and a second-straight road win has fans thinking of a potential chance to win the Big Ten West. The consecutive road wins mark the first time Purdue has won back-to-back away games since 2018, and Purdue hadn't won two straight as a road underdog since 2006. Things change this weekend, however, as Purdue opened as a double-digit favorite, which hasn't always been a good thing for the Boilermakers in recent years. Can they continue their strong October?

Interim boss in Lincoln

Following a 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern, Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts elected to pull the plug and fire head coach Scott Frost. Since then, interim head coach Mickey Joseph has gone 2-1, as the Huskers enter on a two-game winning streak. Nebraska took down Indiana two weeks ago, pulling away late to win comfortably before fighting back to notch a road win at Rutgers on Friday. While Alberts prepares to hire a new head Husker, Joseph's eyes are set on taking Nebraska to its first bowl game since 2016.

Rowdy Ross-Ade

With more than 50,000 fans filling Ross-Ade Stadium in each of Purdue's first three home games, there's been no shortage of energy coming from the stands. Saturday's game against Nebraska sold out months ago, and following a pair of big road wins, there should be plenty of buzz when the lights come on Saturday evening.

FBS rankings Column 1 Rushing offense Passing offense Total Offense Penalty YPG Turnover Margin Purdue 103 20 57 69.67 -1 Nebraska 62 55 61 57.5 -2

FBS Rankings Column 1 Rushing Defense Passing Defense Total Defense Scoring Pts. Allowed Purdue 17 70 28 48 44 Nebraska 110 106 116 78 90

Brohm on the Cornhuskers