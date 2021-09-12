First Look: Notre Dame

Purdue-Notre Dame 2004--The Boilermakers most recent win in South Bend (entire game)

Some early storylines:

Which team has the momentum?

The answer is likely Purdue in this one. But the question is will it be enough to overcome the two-touchdown favorite Irish. Notre Dame hasn't played up to its No. 8 ranking in its first two weeks having to escape with close victories at Florida State and in its home opener against Toledo. Purdue has taken care of business in Weeks 1 and 2, but Saturday's 49-0 win over UConn is hard to evaluate due to the state of the Huskies program. Notre Dame's physicality, especially in the offensive line, has been called into question. Not only did it struggle to protect Coan, but the running game struggled early though talented back Kyren Williams did have a 43-touchdown scamper. In the end, Notre Dame gained 138 rushing yards against the Rockets. Williams had six 100-plus rushing games in 2020, but has managed just 130 yards total to date in 2021. If Zander Horvath is not available this week, which appears likely, the Boilermakers will have to manufacture its own power game behind an offensive line that has yet to face a defensive front the caliber of Notre Dame's.

How much of Notre Dame's two quarterbacks will Purdue face?

Former Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan has put up impressive numbers in the first two weeks, completing nearly 70 percent of his passes, for 615 yards, six TDs and two picks. Yet, the Boilermakers will likely face two quarterbacks with different strengths. With the Notre Dame running game struggling against Toledo and the Irish clinging to a 7-6 lead, coach Brian Kelly brought in talented freshman Tyler Buchner for a spark. Buchner is more mobile than Coan and showed it against the Rockets gaining 68 yards in seven carries. Coan was sacked six times by the Rockets. Buchner also completed all three of his passes for 78 yards and a score. Still when the chips were down and the Irish needed a last minute rally to subdue Toledo, it was Coan who got the call and got it done for the Irish.

The Atmosphere

The Boilermakers will have to adjust to playing in front of five times as many fans as it did Saturday at UConn. Quarterback Jack Plummer has started in two hostile environments (Penn State and Iowa) in 2019, but his ability to remain calm will be tested this week. Notre Dame is a tough place to play for any opponent. Boilermakers lack of silly penalties or turnovers in the first two weeks will likely have to continue for Purdue to have a chance at the upset.

