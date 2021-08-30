First Look: Oregon State



Here's an early look at Purdue's first opponent in 2021, the Oregon State Beavers: Time: Saturday, 7 p.m. ET Location: Ross-Ade Stadium Surface: Natural Grass Capacity: 57,236 2021 Schedule/2020 records: Oregon State (first game in 2021) /(2-5, 2-5); Purdue (first game in 2021) /(2-4, 2-4) Series notes: Purdue and Oregon State have met just once on Oct. 28, 1967, with the Beavers pulling a 22-14 upset of then No. 2-ranked Purdue in front of a Homecoming crowd of 60,147 in Ross-Ade Stadium. It was one of just two losses for coach Jack Mollenkopf's team that season. The Beavers, coached by Dee Andros, had the distinction of being the only team to ever go undefeated against three "top-2" team in the same beating No. 1 and eventual national champ USC 3-0 and tying No. 2 UCLA 16-16. The Beavers finished the season ranked No. 7 with a 7-2-1 record, and has only been ranked higher once at the end of a season once since (2000, No. 4). TV: FS1 Early line: Purdue -7

Some early storylines:

Who will control the line of scrimmage in the season opener?

The Beavers return all five starters combing for 82 career starts and was one of the best in the nation last year in fewest tackles for loss allowed. Purdue thinks its defensive line is a strength with All-America candidate George Karlaftis and DaMarcus Mitchell along with a rotation of other players in the interior including Lawrence Johnson, Branson Deen, Demarjhe Lewis and Prince Boyd at the tackle spots. Jack Sullivan and Kydran Jenkins are also expected to play. Another key question is how well Purdue's offensive line with fare. It's hard to know for sure who is available on Purdue's offensive line. The starting positions appear established set with Greg Long (left tackle), Spencer Holstege (left guard), Gus Hartwig (center), Tyler Witt (right guard) and Eric Miller (right tackle). But does Purdue have depth?

Are the quarterbacks ready?

Not surprisingly, both teams had quarterback battles to determine their respective starters heading into the 2021 season. Jack Plummer will draw his first season-opening-game starting assignment, but coach Jeff Brohm said he won't hesitate to play multiple quarterbacks. Purdue will face a Tim Tibesar-led OSU defense that returns nine starters but gave up 33.3 points and 442 yards per contest in 2020. Tibesar is a familiar name as he served as defensive coordinator on coach Danny Hope's last season at Purdue in 2012. A key question will be whether each team can put any pressure on the quarterback. In 2020, neither the Beavers or Boilermakers were strong in this area. Oregon State fourth-year coach Jonathan Smith hasn't historically used a dual-QB system during his time in Corvallis. But in Smith's tenure, this has been the closest competition yet. The addition of Colorado transfer QB Sam Noyer – a second-team All-Pac-12 performer last year – to go along with Chance Nolan, brings another good option to run the attack. Noyer has struggled a bit in camp, getting used to the way the Beavers do things as he didn't arrive until the summer. Tristan Gebbia Jr. started the four games in 2020 but his season ended with a hamstring injury. He is still recovering apparently as he didn't play in last week's scrimmage Gebbia and Nolan are similar in style. The Beavers lose star RB Jermar Jefferson, but there’s a nice group of various backs to step in and replace the production including South Carolina transfer Deshaun Fenwick who averaged 5.4 yards per carry when he played for the Gamecocks. Keep an eye on No. 0 Tre’Shaun Harrison, a Florida State transfer who caught nine passes for 142 yards and a TD when he gained eligibility for the final two games ini 2020.

The Atmosphere

A big crowd is expected in Ross-Ade Stadium under the lights as we all inch our way back to normalcy during COVID-19. Oregon State figures to have its best team under Smith, and the Boilermakers will be trying to regain momentum during the first two seasons of the Brohm Era. The Beavers are capable, playing just about everyone competitively last year, and beating then No. 9 Oregon in Week 4 in its rivalry game. Oregon State hasn't been to the postseason since 2013, at the tail end of coach Mike Riley's tenure. It goes without saying that Saturday night's contest is a huge momentum game for both teams.

Brohm on Oregon State: