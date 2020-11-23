GoldandBlack - First Look: Rutgers

Michigan-Rutgers Nov. 21, 2020

Last (and only) time highlights: Purdue at Rutgers, 2017



Here's an early look at Purdue's fifth opponent in 2020, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights Time: Saturday, 4 p.m. ET Location: Ross-Ade Stadium Surface: Natural Grass Capacity: 57,236 2020 Schedule/2019 records: Rutgers (1-4 overall, 1-4 Big Ten) /(2-10, 0-9); Purdue (2-2, 2-2)/(4-8, 3-5) Series notes: Purdue and Rutgers have met just once, with the Scarlet Knights defeating Purdue 14-12 on Oct. 21, 2017 in a contest played in Piscataway, N.J. In that contest, the Boilermakers, under first-year coach Jeff Brohm, out-gained the host team 474-217. Purdue had a chance to send the game into overtime in the contest's final minute, but a two-point conversion failed. TV: BTN Early line: Purdue -13

Some early storylines:

What will the collective mindsets of the Scarlet Knights and Boilermakers be?

Both teams suffered heartbreaking defeats over the weekend, with Rutgers dropping a triple-overtime contest to Michigan after holding a 17-0 lead and failing to convert on a couple of overtime opportunities and the Boilermakers falling short at Minnesota with a controversial call not going its way in the game's final minute. After failing to win a conference game, the Scarlet Knights shocked the Big Ten by pounding Michigan State in the season opener. Since then, they have been competitive in losses to division leaders Indiana and Ohio State and lost to Illinois by three points. The home loss to the Illini on Nov. 14 is Rutgers' most disappointing outing to date.

Greg Schiano has brought toughness to Piscataway

In his second tour of duty with Rutgers, coach Greg Schiano has made an impact. He re-joined Rutgers on Dec. 1, 2019 after signing an eight-year, $32-million contract. In his initial 11-year stint with the Scarlet Knights, Schiano had the program playing at a high level, including a top-10 ranking in 2006. Maybe a good sign that interest in back in North Jersey, is that Schiano is being second guessed about a coaching decision he made on Saturday night against the Wolverines. With the ball on Michigan’s 25 in overtime and its offense firing on all cylinders, Rutgers ran two conservative plays and then took a two-yard loss on a quarterback kneel-down — an attempt to center the ball for Valentino Ambrosio’s game-winning field goal attempt. The 45-yarder hooked just left, and Michigan ended up winning two overtimes later.

Rutgers offense has had its moments--good and bad

Rutgers quarterback Noah Vedral, a transfer from Nebraska, has thrown eight picks, but has thrown for a career high in yardage in consecutive weeks. Against Michigan, he was 29-of-43 for 383 yards with three TDs and just one pick. it was the third highest passing yardage total by a Rutgers player in a conference game. His has, however, thrown eight interceptions on the season. Vedral spreads the ball around well. Bo Melton, Aron Cruickshank and Shameen Jones each have seen 30+ targets on the season.

Brohm on Rutgers week