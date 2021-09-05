First Look: UConn



Here's an early look at Purdue's first opponent in 2021, the UConn Huskies: Time: Saturday, 3 p.m. ET Location: Rentchler Field, East Hartford, Connecticut Surface: Natural Grass Capacity: 40,000 2021 Schedule/2020 records: UConn 0-2)/(Did not play in 2020); Purdue (1-0) /(2-4, 2-4) Series notes: This is the first meeting between the two schools. This will be Purdue's easternmost game dating back to 1947, when the Boilermakers defeated Boston University 62-7 in Fenway Park. TV: CBS Sports Early line: Purdue -32

Some early storylines:

Has Purdue ever been this big of a favorite on the road?

Dating back to 1995, the answer is ... no. Purdue was a 26.5 favorite over Indiana in 2003, and had too hang on to win 24-16. The only other time in the last quarter century Purdue has been favored by more than 20 away from home was at Illinois in 2004, when it was a 21.5-point favorite and won 38-30. In all, Purdue as a double-digit road favorite is 11-3 dating back to 1995, but has lost its last two in these circumstances: Purdue was an 11-point favorite at Nevada in 2019 (31-34) and a 10.5-point pick at Minnesota in 2018 (10-41). The last time Purdue was this big a favorite was in 2005, when it was a 36-point pick in the season opener against Akron. It won 49-24.



What does UConn do well?

Not to be flippant, but the answer is not clear. Quarterback Jack Zerglotis has struggled, completing under 50 percent of his passes in the first two games with three touchdowns and three picks (all in Saturday's loss to Holy Cross). Senior running back Kevin Mensah is the Huskies leading rusher with 97 yards in two games. He has rushed for 1,000 yards twice in his tenure. Despite being just 5-foot-9, receiver Cameron Ross is the Huskies top returning receiving threat. He has caught eight passes in the first two games, but his long reception is 13 yards. Maybe coach Randy Edsall's decision Sunday afternoon to step down at the end of the season will have some positive emotional effect on UConn. But when one ponders that the Huskies chose to get out of the American Conference and go Independent, while its basketball program matriculates to the Big East, one can't help but question the school's commitment to football.





The Atmosphere

Just over 18.000 fans showed up for UConn's home season opener against Holy Cross. This is a rare chance for New England Purdue fans to see their team play, but the Boilermakers may have to muster up their own enthusiasm facing a program that is in the current state that UConn is enduring. In 2019 when the Huskies finished 2-10, UConn did give visiting Big Ten foe Illinois a game before losing 31-23. It also dropped a 38-3 decision at Indiana a week later. The Huskies lone victories in '19 were against FCS opponent Wagner and UMass. UConn is 14-28 all time against current Big Ten foes. UConn is 6-32 in its last three-plus seasons with average losses over 26 points. If it isn't the most troubled program in the FBS, it would be a challenge to name some program worse off. It's hard to wrap one's brain around the fact that UConn will be traveling to Clemson on Nov. 13.

Brohm on UConn